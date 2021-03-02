Advisor OS LLC Invests $268,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

