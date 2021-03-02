Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,831. The stock has a market cap of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

