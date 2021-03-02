Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,957.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.48 or 0.03207821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00373353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.01103089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.42 or 0.00456357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00385977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00255138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023060 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.