Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.18.

Acushnet stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

