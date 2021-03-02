Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,240. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.79. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.