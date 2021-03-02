Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Kirsten English Acquires 8,323 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Kirsten English acquired 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.60 ($13,048.86).

Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Actual Experience plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.10. The company has a market capitalization of £62.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

