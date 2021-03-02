Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Kirsten English Acquires 8,323 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Kirsten English acquired 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.60 ($13,048.86).
Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Actual Experience plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.10. The company has a market capitalization of £62.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17.
Actual Experience Company Profile
