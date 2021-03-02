Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,953 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $117,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.