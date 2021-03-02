Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.75. 3,983,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,988. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

