Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) (ASX:ACQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) (ASX:ACQ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.86.

Get Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Barry Fairley sold 60,000 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total value of A$91,320.00 ($65,228.57).

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.