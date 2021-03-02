Achain Market Cap Achieves $10.35 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.85 or 0.00799553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

