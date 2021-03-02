Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASPCF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,995. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

