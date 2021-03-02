Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Announces Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

