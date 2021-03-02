Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

AXDX opened at $10.16 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $604.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

