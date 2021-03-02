Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $17.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,857. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $582.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

