Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.73. 415,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 223,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

