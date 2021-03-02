ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.