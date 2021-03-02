ABM Industries (ABM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,200.40 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Separately, CL King raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

