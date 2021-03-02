Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.24 on March 26th

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ASLI opened at GBX 116.25 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.24. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.61).

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

