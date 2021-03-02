A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CWM LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $693,074. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.