9,888 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

