$843.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce $843.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.20 million and the lowest is $827.50 million. The Toro posted sales of $767.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

