$718.95 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $718.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.88 million and the lowest is $695.30 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 932,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

