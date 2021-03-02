$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.61 million to $63.02 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $225.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $225.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $365.87 million, with estimates ranging from $365.74 million to $366.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 112,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,668. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

