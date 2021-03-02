$60.32 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.17 million, with estimates ranging from $268.06 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,642 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

