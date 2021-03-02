$51.50 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $51.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $53.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $317.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 104,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

