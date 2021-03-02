$471.19 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $471.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.90 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE KMT opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.