$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post sales of $45.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 387.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.
THFF stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.19.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
