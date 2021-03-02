$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post sales of $45.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 387.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

