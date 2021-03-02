$414.52 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce sales of $414.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,824,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,119,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

