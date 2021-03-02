3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $36.00. 3D Systems shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 31,964 shares trading hands.

The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

