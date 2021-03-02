$390.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $390.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSXP opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

