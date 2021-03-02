3,887 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 52.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 6.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 23,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 924,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

