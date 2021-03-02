$369.38 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post sales of $369.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.46 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 13.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 9.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth $971,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 46.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

