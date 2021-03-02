3,627 Shares in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

SMOG stock opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $195.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.