34,600 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

JFrog stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.