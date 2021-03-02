$321.75 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $321.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.50 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $208.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $989.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. 18,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,770. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

