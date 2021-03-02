2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $41.71. 2,222,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,462,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

