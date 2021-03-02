$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.90 million and the lowest is $26.80 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $23.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $117.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $574,192.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,817 shares of company stock worth $3,836,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 947,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $708.60 million, a P/E ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 0.32.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.