2,489 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,489 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trex by 41.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TREX opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

