2,452 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.
SMG stock opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.13.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.
About The Scotts Miracle-Gro
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
