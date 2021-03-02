$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.72. 884,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,704. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.85. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

