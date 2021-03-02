$2.42 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $2.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.79 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.21 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $169.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,728. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $710.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

