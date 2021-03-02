$196.51 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report $196.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.70 million. BOX posted sales of $183.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $769.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $836.51 million, with estimates ranging from $814.60 million to $853.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

