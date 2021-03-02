1,729 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

BAND stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,780.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

