1,709 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,463,824. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.80.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.