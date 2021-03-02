1,638 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $565.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

