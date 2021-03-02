1,595 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $206.30 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

