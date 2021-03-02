12Ships (TSHP) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $43.74 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 12Ships has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

12Ships Profile

TSHP is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,955,908,337 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

