12,830 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,049 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average of $224.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

