12,000 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. 10,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,362. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.