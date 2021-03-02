10,500 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

